Letter to the editor: Daines should reject Judge Barrett

COVID-19 continues to ravage America.

The possibility of millions of Americans losing their insurance through the Affordable Care Act is beyond horrible. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will undoubtedly be a vote against the ACA in the case that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear on Nov 10. Judge Barrett has testified that she has not prejudged the case, yet she has publicly denounced Chief Justice John Roberts' decisions which have upheld the legislation.

COVID-19 causes many long-term (so far months, potentially years) problems. A positive COVID-19 test is a pre-existing condition. Senator Steve Daines is running ads declaring his support of health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Since he has voted to abolish the ACA (Obamacare) and weaken the pre-existing condition coverage in the bill, those ads strain credulity.

Please call Senator Daines at 202-224-2651. Tell him a “no” vote on Judge Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court nomination will prove to Montanans that he truly does care about retaining pre-existing condition coverage in healthcare.

Gloria Wahl

Billings

