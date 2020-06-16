Letter to the editor: Daines should support mail-in voting

Senator Daines, Please support voting legislation so all citizens can vote by mail in the coming Nov. 3 Presidential election and in every election after that.
Voter suppression is real and terrifying. We need to make it easy for all U.S. citizens to vote by mail in every election. Paper is good, voting by mail works and is safe, so why the delay? By supporting voting by mail you can strike a blow for democracy. Our founding fathers are watching, our soldiers who fought and died in all our wars so we could vote, are watching, I am watching, the nation is watching, the world is watching.
We can’t throw away our democracy to please any one man. This is bigger than one man. This is about preserving our democracy. United States citizens must all be able to vote conveniently. People shouldn’t have to choose between voting and their health. Use your power to make a difference for democracy.
Nancy Gammill
Red Lodge
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!