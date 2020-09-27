Letter to the editor: Daines should wait

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines,

As a fifth-generation Montanan, rural family doctor, wife and mother of two Montana farm boys, I am writing to ask you to prayerfully consider the decision you will make regarding the hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Growing up in Montana, one of the things that was embedded in my ethic from a young age is that one must do what is right even when it is hard and that justice is not justice when it is only applied to get one’s own way.

In 2016 after the death of Justice Scalia you stated, “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court Justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard." That was March 16, 2016, seven months before the election. We are now seven weeks before the presidential election of 2020 and history is repeating itself, but now the shoe is on the other foot.

I think that you would agree that an ethic that is followed only when it is in one’s own favor is no ethic at all. I would implore you, therefore, to show your true Montana colors and to stand up for equal treatment under the law even when it is not convenient. I ask you to show integrity and side with fellow Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in waiting to fill the seat of the late Justice Ginsburg until after the presidential election.