Letter to the editor: Daines shouldn't be excited for Trump's visit

Sen. Steve Daines shouldn't be so excited to have the president come to Montana to campaign for him as it reflects on his character as well.

Does he want to be so closely associated with someone who:

Belittles women and fellow citizens.

Encourages violence against U.S. citizens.

Uses the military to attack peaceful protesters.

Disregards the rule of law and U.S. institutions.

Disregards science and experts.

Lies continually.

And the list goes on and on and on.

Daines' silence on the president's behavior condones his actions.

We need strong, independent-thinking leaders to unite our country, help us through this pandemic and economic crisis, and restore civility and accountability to our country. We don't need our Montana taxpayer money going to pay for a sideshow just for Daines' campaign.

Elaine Bauer

Billings

