Letter to the editor: Daines standing up to China

China’s dishonesty and COVID-19 cover-up has proven to be very deadly and threatened our jobs, health, and livelihoods. They manufacture one-third of our imported antibiotics and 70% of our personal protective equipment, and this creates a great national security risk for America. It takes strong leadership to do anything about this threat, and Sen. Steve Daines is exactly the candidate we need to stand against this threat.

Daines is leading the way to break American dependence on China. He’s called for a full investigation since the beginning of the pandemic and introduced legislation that would hold Chinese officials accountable and bring American supply chains back to create more jobs at home. Daines is leading the way to a safer and stronger America, all while looking out for us at home. He also secured over $10 billion to develop COVID treatments in the U.S., expand rural Montana clinics’ ability to test for COVID, and support Montana nursing homes at the same time.