Letter to the editor: Daines stands up against China

From the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Senator Steve Daines has been on the forefront of calling for a complete investigation of China’s epic mishandling of the coronavirus. China lied and they need to be held accountable.
Senator Daines is fighting to eliminate America’s reliance on China through two bills. The first bill strengthens America’s pharmaceutical and medical supply chain and would lessen our dependence on China. It would bring manufacturing jobs back to America. The second bill puts sanctions on foreign parties that suppress and mess with information in regards to the coronavirus.
Senator Steve Daines is getting my vote for reelection because he’s standing up to China and standing up for all Montanans.
Jon Ribble
Billings
