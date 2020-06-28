Letter to the editor: Daines supports America’s hunters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Great American Outdoors Act is rapidly making its way closer to passage in the U.S Senate, it has garnered rare bipartisan support among elected officials, conservationists and environmentalists.

Our Senator Steve Daines is an original cosponsor of the bill, and he has often referred to it as the most significant conservation legislation in decades. The bill will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at no cost to taxpayers while also committing $1.9 billion annually to deferred maintenance projects, and expanding critical infrastructure in our national parks.

Sen. Daines recently spoke as a live guest during Safari Club International’s Virtual Advocacy Week, which replaced our traditional Washington D.C. fly-in and Lobby Day. As hunters and anglers, the membership of SCI both here in Montana and in the other 49 states, engaged Sen. Daines and showed their support for his efforts to bring more support to our national parks.

SCI coordinated a grassroots movement along with 43 other hunting and conservation groups to send Senate leadership a formal letter applauding the revolutionary direct investment into our national parks, about which outdoorsmen and women are so passionate.

Kris Killorn