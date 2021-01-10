Letter to the editor: Daines supports 'sore loser'

My life has been full of good men. My brothers taught me the rules of fair play learned through sports. In any sport, there are winners and losers. The sooner you accept this, the easier it will be to handle a loss. When you lose, don’t sulk, throw a tantrum, or cry like a little boy. Be a man, give the other team a congratulatory handshake. Don’t blame your teammates or the officiating.

In my 76 years, this was the accepted Montana and American norm for men and women. Coaches, teachers and parents taught it. How was this basic American ethic lost? How could Sen. Steve Daines chose to join the evil by questioning the certification of this election? Why would any Montanan support the "sore loser"?

It is embarrassing, dangerous and un-American that these senators and representatives turned their backs on this foundational American standard. To those leaders, history has its eyes on you, and so do we. If this is your standard of leadership, people need to look elsewhere for honest representation.

Kitte Robins

Missoula

