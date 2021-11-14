Letter to the editor: Daines values personal gains over the BCSA

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act — BCSA — is a multi-use proposal that would protect 79,060 acres of wildlife habitat, open 2,013 acres of land to snowmobiling, and reserve 3,835 acres for biking and hiking in the Bob Marshall, Mission Mountains, and Scapegoat Wilderness Areas. The result of years of hard work and collaboration by Montanans, the BCSA would protect the headwaters of the Blackfoot and Clearwater Rivers while preserving access to the outdoor recreational activities Montanans know and love.

Although the BCSA was reintroduced by Sen. Jon Tester in April, it was only recently heard for the first time by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Despite its widespread approval, with 75% of Montanans supporting the Act, testimony by Sen. Steve Daines may put the success of the BCSA at risk.

Daines, who declared himself a “protector of public lands” during his 2020 election campaign, testified against the BCSA, citing a need for “more balanced” legislation. While he commends the collaborative nature of the BCSA, Daines refuses to support the bill without the passage of his proposed legislation, which would release 300,000 acres of Wilderness Study Areas to broader, less regulated use.