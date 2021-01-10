Letter to the editor: Daines' vote challenge was pandering

I am shocked. Yes, shocked. How can someone from the party that champions states’ rights suddenly join a group challenging the rights of other states? States have already completed whatever audits and checks required for this election, certified their votes, signed off by their governors and selected their electors. And, now he intended to challenge these states and their electors with this sideshow move, for what?, some favor with Trump’s base?, some future election donations?
I am greatly disappointed. There is no statesmanship here, merely pandering, pandering that is chipping away at the very foundations of our democratic republic.
Sen. Steve Daines, as one of your constituents I respectfully request that you uphold the oath you took to serve the people of Montana.
John York
Billings