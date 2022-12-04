Letter to the editor: Daines votes against constituents wishes

The U.S. Senate has approved the “Respect for Marriage Act.” If signed into law by President Biden (a foregone conclusion) following approval by the House of Representatives (still a little iffy), the act will protect same-sex marriage. In the Senate, Montana’s junior senator voted nay. In the House, Montana’s representative, Matt Rosendale, will do likewise. (For the record, Montana’s senior senator, John Tester voted aye, saying “It’s not the government’s job to decide who Montanans can love and marry, end of story,”)

Ignore Rosendale: he reflexively votes as instructed by the darker corner of the GOP where he lives. According to the Gazette, Daines is opposed to the act because he believes that “marriage is between a man and a woman” and because it’s “another attempt by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to distract the American people from the inflation crisis, energy crisis and the southern border crisis they’ve created.” Translation for LGBT Montanans out there: Daines won’t protect your civil rights because he’s busy (a) demonizing Nancy Pelosi and ranting about (b) the cost of living, (c) prices at the pump, and (d) the horde at the southern border to protect.

If the junior senator wants a spouse of the opposite sex, that’s fine. Most Montanans do. But public opinion polls say another thing about us: a majority of Montanans support same-sex marriage. If Daines votes his personal predilections, shame on him. If he thinks he’s voting his constituents’ wishes, he’s mistaken.

Bruce Lohof

Red Lodge