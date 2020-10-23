Letter to the editor: Daines won't protect land

Multimillionaire Sen. Steve Daines has shown time and again he is more interested in looking out for the interests of his corporate donors rather than the Montanans he represents. It couldn’t be more evident than in his votes regarding the protections of our public lands.

Daines sponsored a bill that would strip protections from hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands in Montana that we all love and enjoy. He also voted in favor of a bill that would risk the sale of Montana’s public lands to out-of-state developers and landowners. Daines also supported anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley and his unlawful leadership of the Bureau of Land Management for months and hasn’t spoken out against his continued service.

My children ages 11 and 14 are really getting into hunting and fishing. I’m wondering if they’re going to have the opportunities I’ve had finding public land. It seems like it gets tougher every year to access quality hunting and fishing areas. I want to vote for someone who is actually on their side, not a sellout like Daines.

If Daines was really working for Montanans in Washington, he would have no problem standing up to people who threaten our public lands. Instead, Daines is more concerned with casting votes for the corporations who’ve thrown over $2 million his way.