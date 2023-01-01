Letter to the editor: Daines, Zinke spout party-line gibberish

Despite damning evidence provided by Trump’s Republican inner circle, Daines and Zinke’s responses to recommendations that former president Trump face charges for the Jan. 6 riot to overthrow our democracy and the election were nonsensical party-line gibberish.

Rosendale wouldn’t even answer the question. I suspect it was beyond his comprehension level. Of course, this is the same Rosendale who voted against recognizing the valor of the Capitol Police in turning back the rioters and defending out democracy; and who voted against aid to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion. Then these three anti-democracy stooges insult us by saying we’re so stupid that we care more about the price of a loaf of bread than an attempt to violently overthrow our government and the defense of our democracy.

As if we aren’t smart or compassionate enough to care about both. These three stooges are an embarrassment to the once great state of Montana and cowards for not standing up to a deranged liar who wants to be dictator of the United States. This isn’t about Democrat versus Republican, it’s about living in a democracy or an authoritarian regime. It’s time to stop dividing us and start defending democracy and our Constitution.

Andy Kulla

Missoula