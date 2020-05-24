Letter to the editor: Daughters proud to support HD44 candidate

We’re two Montana girls raised in the Heights supporting Terry Dennis as the representative for House District 44. We feel that Terry Dennis is an excellent candidate for this role because of his commitment to family, service to the community and public health. He also happens to be our dad.

The values of health and service to the community were instilled in our dad from a young age. Inspired by his grandmother, a nurse who drove hundreds of miles of rural roads during the Great Depression to care for her patients, he knew he wanted to be a doctor. Through his 30-year career in Billings, he has worked for both hospitals, for the Indian Health Service, and as a small business owner in private practice. Using his knowledge of medicine and public health, he has dedicated his life’s work to meet the needs of his individual patients and the broader community to provide the best medical care possible. In his retirement, he remains committed to the health and well-being of our community, which is why he has chosen to run as a legislator for his district.