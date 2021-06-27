Letter to the editor: Dear Mr. Rosendale

Poor old Matt Rosendale! Here he is, selflessly serving us in the U.S. Congress, only to discover that the national media; our culture; most other Montanans; the rest of Congress; military generals and admirals (Rosendale's words, not mine); and probably cats, rats, and bats condemn his vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. This array of opponents doesn't realize the Juneteenth vote was actually an attempt by Democrats to perpetuate their leftist agenda. This makes it harder for radical Republicans, like Rosendale, to perpetuate their rightist agenda! Rosendale was, in essence, protecting us from BLM and other antifa parades, while encouraging Proud Boy (and other fascist) demonstrations. Rosendale, after all, offered reliable support for why his vote was necessary: some town in the Midwest canceled its July 4th parade, in favor of a Gay Pride parade. This made the Juneteenth vote necessary, at least in Rosendale's mind.