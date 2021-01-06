Letter to the editor: Dear Republicans

In a time when our country is in desperate need of your kept campaign promises, you continue to demonstrate the need for one of two things: your integrity or your resignation. You shouted from the tops of your piles of money you would secure the 2nd Amendment, but nobody is trying to take away those rights. You claimed righteousness from the top of your pro-life soap box, but we endure a daily death count from the pandemic that surpasses 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. You bragged about the jobs you'd create from the safe space of your tax payer funded, heated and air conditioned offices, and lifetime health benefits, but we continue to see unemployment rise. You portrayed yourselves as champions of the middle class while sipping your champagne from the hotel suite you booked for your victory party, but the middle class is depending upon the Food Bank to survive. And now, you're supporting treason by piggy-backing on a lawsuit that has no factual basis in an effort to subvert our Democracy. Someone must have forgotten to tell you that your job is to support democracy, the will of the people, ALL PEOPLE, not just the ones who paid for your commercials. You are required, per your oath of office, to support and defend the Constitution, whether your candidate won or not. One of two things: your integrity or your resignation. Choose.