Letter to the editor: Decisions by MHSA have put athletes at risk

MHSA has made decisions that put student athletes at risk: by refusing to negotiate to retain quality referees, schools are now left scrambling for officials. As a result, they are turning to parents, volunteers, and anyone else willing with no training whatsoever. Instead of a certified referee with extensive training and support, people are supposedly officiating games who don’t know the difference between a yellow card and a red card. How is this keeping kids safe?
The shortage of sports officials is a national crisis. Post-pandemic, referees in all sports are reporting an increase in hostility and abuse from fans, parents, coaches, and players. Instead of working with officials to improve conditions, MHSA has decided to adhere to petty, outdated, and archaic policies and procedures, refusing to even talk to officials about the situation.
MHSA is responsible for the disaster unfolding in high school sports.
Chris LaRoche
Billings
and 19 others