Letter to the editor: Defunding parks department puts everyone at risk

The parks department needs seasonal workers to help maintain the urban landscape. That includes properties downtown owned by the city, removing garbage from the bins scattered throughout the parks and bike paths, weed abatement for abandoned or neglected property, pruning trees around playgrounds. It is completely unsafe and unethical for an arborist to work in a bucket truck alone, and yet that is exactly what is being suggested by removing funding for his entire crew. The forestry crew works at a break-neck pace all summer long to make sure they keep up on a schedule of routine maintenance of the park trees. Just this past year, the city settled a case in which a man sued after being seriously injured by a falling tree branch. It would be impossible to keep up on the maintenance schedule without seasonal workers. Defunding this department isn't just sad and disappointing, it puts city workers and residents alike at risk.