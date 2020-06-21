Letter to the editor: Defunding parks department puts everyone at risk

The parks department needs seasonal workers to help maintain the urban landscape. That includes properties downtown owned by the city, removing garbage from the bins scattered throughout the parks and bike paths, weed abatement for abandoned or neglected property, pruning trees around playgrounds. It is completely unsafe and unethical for an arborist to work in a bucket truck alone, and yet that is exactly what is being suggested by removing funding for his entire crew. The forestry crew works at a break-neck pace all summer long to make sure they keep up on a schedule of routine maintenance of the park trees. Just this past year, the city settled a case in which a man sued after being seriously injured by a falling tree branch. It would be impossible to keep up on the maintenance schedule without seasonal workers. Defunding this department isn't just sad and disappointing, it puts city workers and residents alike at risk.
These cuts show a serious lack of foresight and creativity. It reminds me of the School District 2 board meeting I sat through this past year listening to children plead for their programs only to be met with the virus that so often infects bureaucracy — a complete and total lack of imagination. This problem is not just on the city council, it is on all of us as residents of this community to commit to investing in each other and in the city we call home. You get what you pay for.
Jessica Powell Riley
Billings
