I work at a homecare agency in Billings, where I care for disabled and elderly people. As a Christian, I remind my clients they have value and encourage them to be independent and take care of themselves. I’m 58-years-old, work 36 hours a week and only make $14/hour. I’m lucky because I’m married; if I were single I couldn’t do this type of work at all.

Caregivers and our clients are struggling to get by and our agency is in crisis. Few people stick with this job for very long. Some work the first day and never come back. A caregiver’s job is physical, hands-on work. Often times we’re moving clients that weigh upwards of 200 pounds, three to four times a day. It’s easy to hurt your back or them if you don’t know what you’re doing. After 10 years I’m getting burned out. I work six days a week and take fill-ins when no one else will. But I can’t do this forever. I’m worried that if something happens to my husband I will wind up on the street. Should we have to live like this?