Letter to the editor: Demand better from local police officers

On Jan. 15 there was a violent incident at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Grill, involving an off-duty Billings Police Department officer, an off-duty Yellowstone County deputy, and a civilian who was with them. A video of the incident from the bar’s security camera showed three men who appeared to be drunk and looking for a fight.

There they were, two of them current law enforcement officers whom we trust daily to keep order, and to keep our community safe from thugs and thuggery, themselves acting as drunken thugs outside that bar. They betrayed us all with their actions.

The BPD policy manual's 'Oath of Office and Code of Ethics," establishes “guidelines for the ethical responsibilities of officers while on and off duty.” It goes on to outline what that means: “The public demands that the integrity of police officers be above reproach. The integrity of police service is based on truthfulness. Police officers must, therefore, avoid any conduct that might compromise integrity and thus undercut the public confidence in a law enforcement agency.” “A police officer's character and conduct while off duty must always be exemplary, thus maintaining a position of respect in the community in which he or she lives and serves.”

There have been many incidents of loss of integrity by local law enforcement officers in the past; some were much worse. It is time that we, as a community, hold Chief Rich St. John and Sheriff Mike Linder responsible and demand better from them.

Catherine Card

Billings

