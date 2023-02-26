I and the vast majority of Montanans adamantly oppose HB 462, which violates the spirit and letter of Ballot Initiative 190 in undercutting designated funding from recreational marijuana revenue for Habitat Montana. Habitat Montana, our showcase conservation funding program since 1987 (designated as permanent in 2005), provides the greatest single good regarding conserving our public lands. Most of us voted for BI 190 and it should be remain implemented.

Habitat Montana funds and adds lands to Montana’s famous Wildlife Management Areas. New WMAs often border other public lands which further opens access to vast tracts for anyone to recreate upon.

Montana currently has an enormous budget surplus, thanks in large part to the fiduciary prudence of the preceding administration. Yet the current legislators are woefully out of touch with what most of us want re: Habitat Montana. It funds public access and wildlife conservation and it also helps keep farms and ranches economically viable.

Recent in-migration of new residents and big money creates new pressures on land values (not merely financial) across the board. These pressures underline the need for Habitat Montana.

Please contact your legislators and demand they oppose HB 462 and authorize the monies as directed in BI 190. Let’s not erode our great legacy of public lands and Habitat Montana. And let’s not mess with our famous and beautiful state Constitution.

O. Alan Weltzien

Dillon