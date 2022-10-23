Letter to the editor: Demand legislators pass primary seatbelt law

I see so many people concerned about gas prices. Did you know that the Montana Legislature could easily reduce your gas prices by 32 cents per gallon?

Why yes they could. In 2009, the U.S. Department of Transportation withheld funds for highway maintenance from states without a primary seatbelt law. Montana has a secondary law meaning you have to be stopped for another reason to be cited.

Silly to not have a primary seatbelt law since our cars bug us until we put our seatbelts on. Start contacting your legislators and demand that they pass a primary seatbelt law.

Carole Boerner

Billings