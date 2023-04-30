The Montana Legislature, clearly housed away from danger, has abandoned care of air in Eastern Montana. They clearly do not care that Billings is subjected to the fumes from Northwestern's poison methane plant.

This plant was clearly ramrodded through the hearings process. There were a number of abandoned precautions in regard to hearings for the citizens to express their concerns in Laurel. The exposure of the Yellowstone River bank has been clearly abandoned in this rush to construction. Now they have a ruling they made themselves that greenhouse gases are not a part of air evaluation. As Mr. Regier said: "We did nothing wrong; we used our rules to change the rules!" Welll...then....perfect.

Now the Montana Legislature with few representatives from Eastern Montana has decided that clean air is not a concern for our citizens, although the current Montana Constitution guarantees clean air for all the citizens of Montana. They've already done considerable work to reframe the outstanding work of current Montana Constitution by this group of legislators on several fronts — the right to privacy, especially.

This has been achievable because of gerrymandered districts done purposefully to take away Montana citizens' rights. Eastern Montana is the most forgotten territory of Montana when it comes to representation, and we must demand our right to clean air be taken back.

Please, sirs.

Bonnie Eldredge

Billings