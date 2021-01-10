Letter to the editor: Democracy demands evidence

I believe one of the foundational principles of American democracy is the need to base decisions on evidence.

This principle is no place more important that in courts of law. Jurors are required to consider evidence before rendering their verdict. If not, justice will be denied.

The lack of credible evidence does not seem to stop Sen. Steve Daines from buying into the baseless claims of election fraud being spread around by Donald Trump and his sycophants.

It makes me extremely angry to think that this senator from my state is making decisions based on no evidence, but rather on someone’s claims.

Let’s hope that this undemocratic and corrupt kind of thinking doesn’t filter into our court system or any other place where democracy demands factual evidence and not solely the word of somebody’s unfounded and fabricated claims.

Donald Beal

Billings

