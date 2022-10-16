Letter to the editor: Democracy in jeopardy as GOP embraces autocrats

I was disturbed by an action of one of “our” political parties in August.

Over 22 years I took an oath, on eight separate occasions, to “Protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic.” During my service in the Marine Corps, I learned our potential advisories were consistent with autocrats, authoritarians, dictators and those with their ideologies.

Then in August the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) invited Viktor Orban, the Autocrat Hungarian prime minister, to be a guest speaker. He was met with a standing ovation and strong applause throughout his speech. Those in attendance were "our" elected officials, representing “We the People” in Washington, D.C. Apparently, that ideology is now being accepted within the United States by one of our political parties. The party entertaining CPAC is the Grand Old Party. I am not aware of any GOP condemnations of his appearance.

Food for thought: Is this where the GOP is headed? If it is, what we have known as democracy is in jeopardy and our vote will become limited or even non-existent.

George D. Nilson

Billings