Letter to the editor: Democracy in peril

Abraham Lincoln defined a democracy as “A government of the people, by the people, for the people.” The foundation of our democracy is our right and responsibility to participate and vote in the election of our representatives in government. The winners of that election are legally the ones to fulfill those offices at the beginning of their term.

Yet when President Trump was recently asked by a reporter, “If you should lose this election (2020) will you accept the outcome?” He responded, “That depends.” “If I lose it will be because of mail-in ballot fraud. And it will end up in court.”

Isn’t casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process in advance of an election a form of causing bodily harm to the heart and foundation of our democracy? This act and other acts by this administration, such as deliberately destroying the sorting equipment and capability to deliver mail promptly add to the injury. These acts of verbal, written and destructive action cast unwarranted suspicion and lack of confidence on the entire process.

U.S. Code Title 18, Section 871 declares it is a federal felony to make verbal or written threats to commit bodily harm to the president of the United States, and rightly so. Shouldn’t it also be a federal felony to commit, by a president, acts that cause bodily harm to the heart and foundation of our democracy?