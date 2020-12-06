Letter to the editor: Democracy or dictatorship?

I wrote to Sen. Daines, a letter dated NOV. 16, 2020, and asked him a simple question: "Do you believe in our nation's democracy or not?" The citizens of the United States have elected Joe Biden as our 46th president with a popular vote margin of over four million votes, and by an electoral vote that will most likely exceed 300 votes.

If you do believe in a democracy, could you please say so and now work to begin a transition to move forward with the important issues facing our country? If you do not believe in a democracy, could you please make it clear to your constituents that you really prefer a king/dictator/authoritarian form of government that allows you to keep your minions in power for as long as you desire, rather than what the nation's citizens desire?