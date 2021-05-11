Letter to the editor: Democrats are manipulating us

We are being manipulated and coerced by the socialist leanings of portions of the Democratic party who want to turn from our capitalistic, free enterprise form of government to a system they contend “levels the playing field,” where those who are required to share their working income with those who are not as fortunate for one reason or another.

If history is any kind of guide, socialism does not work in a positive way. There will still be the wealthy and upper class but our major tax paying middle-income section will be destroyed and then all that will be left will be “equal” in that they will all be poor. We have been blessed with the best, but not perfect, government system in the history of man where free thinking people have the “opportunity” to advance in their individual initiatives in the pursuit of happiness.

Why will Congress and presidency not stand up and really take positive action to keep our nation No. 1 in the world? Why do they allow a small percentage of the population to pressure their decisions? Should not good government be for the welfare of the general population? Good government should be strong and able to say no without regrets or fear of offending someone.