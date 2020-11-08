Letter to the editor: Demonstrating care

On Oct. 30, I decided to beat the traffic going down Zimmerman Trail and, to my annoyance, got caught in traffic jam going the opposite direction . Then I noticed large tow trucks backing to the edge of the Rims, preparing for the demonstration to honor two tow truck drivers who died doing their jobs. I choked up at the thought of how people in America can be so caring when one of their own dies. I then noticed that many of the drivers were not wearing masks.

My thoughts turned to the thousands of Americans who have died of COVID-19 and wondered why we can be so caring in some ways and yet ignore the danger in which we put others and ourselves when we refuse the simple act of wearing masks or wear them under our noses which defeats the purpose of preventing spread.

I wish I could go into a store and get emotionally moved by the demonstration of our care for others when I see every single person wear a mask appropriately. It may be annoying, as was the traffic jam, but let’s realize that it is a demonstration of the caring we feel for our fellow Americans.

Margaret English

Billings

