Letter to the editor: Dems are destroying America

Where are we and where are we headed?

Why did we reject a capable and hugely successful patriotic America-loving president and embrace a doddering, corrupt, treasonous career politician from the swamp with a history of lying, corruption, and even criminal behavior?

The list of Donald Trump’s accomplishments is long and diverse, and equally long is the list of Biden’s mistakes and failures – most recently his botched retreat from Afghanistan, his treasonous border policy, his embrace of “Antifa” and Black Lives Matter, the fraudulent Jan. 6th Commission, Critical Race Theory and his reversal of Trump’s energy independence policy.

Chuck Schumer said “we will change America” and they are doing just that. They are destroying the America that has endured since the Revolutionary War. They are doing everything they can to ensure permanent control. Their agenda includes election control, court packing, statehood for D.C., conservative censorship, demonizing Trump voters, banning from social media and whatever else they can think of to squash dissent.