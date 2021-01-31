Letter to the editor: Dems bringing totalitarianism

People of Montana, in 1949 a devout Democratic Socialist named George Orwell published his novel "1984." This is a fictional dystopia, a community or society that is undesirable or frightening. This is a novel modeled upon Stalin's coming of power in Russia. It is centered on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and repressive regimentation of behavior within a society. It is alarmingly similar to what the current political power is attempting to achieve with their media censorship, attacks on everyone who doesn't follow their ideology, and attacks on companies that support non-democratic views.

All the supporters of the present Democratic Party — Pelosi, Schumer, Shiff, Swallwell, Brennan, Tester, etc. — are wanting to change America into a nation where individual liberty and rights are non-existent. America is a nation with laws we all have to follow but it also allows room for us to be individuals. That's what the current Democrat administration and political party is attempting to take away from us.