Letter to the editor: Dems lying about GOP altering Social Security

I have been anticipating some desperate last-ditch ploy, from the underbelly of the panicked current administration, as Nov. 8 midterm voting day looms. Now, we have seen and heard it. The doddering president of our fractured nation is now on national TV falsely claiming that an election victory by the Republican Party will result in the removal or alteration of our Social Security System. This is but another despicable ruse to garner votes through fear or pandering. The Democratic Party is quite expert, in the use of both tactics. Witness their Student Loan Debt Removal gambit. What other reason would they have, for such a move?

My wife and I are both on Social Security, along with 69 million other citizens who have worked most of our lives for that necessary benefit. For many people, that monthly stipend is their sole means of support, and of late our skyrocketing inflation is gobbling up a greater percentage of that sum.

Many will say that our government would not attack Social Security, that it would cause an unrivaled revolt in our society. But fear is a powerful tool. Look how well it worked for the recent Covid plan. Like sheep, we followed along and saw our children masked, schools closed, businesses shut down, some forever. Jobs were needlessly lost, never to be regained. All in the name of contrived fear. If the Democratic Party tells their Social Security lie loud enough and long enough there are those they will deceive just to get their midterm vote. For them to attempt that, is detestable. But for them, it's just standard operating procedure.

Retirees, do not be fooled. With the many Republican election victories you are about to witness, you can rest assured that our hard-earned benefits will be in good hands. Do your part in guaranteeing that fact by voting for the party of the future on Tuesday, not the party of fear.

Jim Nichols

Billings