Terry Jessee called you out, Gazette (July 30). As well as Lee Enterprises, and the woke AP.

And he is not alone, as for the herd of online woke elite sheep audience, they are vastly outnumbered by the "silent (straight, Christian, employed, conservative, logical, informed) majority." Hence, the massive popularity of both the non-Hollywood film, "Sound of Freedom," grossing $131 million in 23 days, and Jason Aldean's hit song, "Try That In a Small Town," rocketing to No. 1 almost overnight. Imagine that.

Both works are anathema to the corrupt, decadent, woke, disturbed Dem/left, who are intent on dragging this nation into a lawless, depraved, immoral abyss on every level — the home, our schools, corporate America, and our own White House.

As prime examples, consider Biden's "Clown Show Cabinet," all inept, duplicitous, Dem puppets who now stand unmasked and convicted by America. Pick one. Maybe start with Dr. Levine. China laughs, and waits.

Jim Nichols

Billings