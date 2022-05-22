Letter to the editor: Denis Pitman deserve your vote

I write to encourage you to re-elect Denis Pitman for Yellowstone County Commissioner. Denis has served the people of Yellowstone County well and brings a good balance to the board of County Commissioners. Though he often takes heat for asking questions that rock the boat, that is one trait that we should all be able to admire. He asks the questions that shine a light on the darkness in politics and helps to bring transparency to county government.

Denis asks questions to see if there is a better way to go about things in lieu of the same old way. Denis asks questions in order to get to the truth of a matter and to root out better outcomes for the taxpayers. While his opponent touts over 30 years in law enforcement, he doesn’t tell you it was mostly as a postal inspector and not a police officer, but that deception is by design. Denis is a straight shooter with a solid record of service to our county and he deserves your vote. Vote for Denis Pitman.