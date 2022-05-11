Letter to the editor: Denis Pitman is a champion for all

When times get tough, we turn to leaders. I know leaders. My experience of leading for over 30 years in our military exposed me to some of the greatest leaders in our nation. How we vote and who we choose is paramount. We need proven leaders.

As I worked with our local elected officials during COVID I had close company with them all. I observed them manage community change and challenges. Of them all Denis Pitman gets my vote. Denis is fair, consistent, stays informed, has empathy built from his service as a mortician and pastor. He knows families and their issues. He is a listener and responds to outreach. Denis is a champion for all. He and I have disagreed, but I was never treated with anything but respect.

We face many challenges — crime, economics, new subsets of our population and legalization of marijuana. The common denominator to all the successful communities I've observed is transactional leaders who are willing to not defend the old way, but to listen, relearn and address the new and move us forward in a responsible and thoughtful way that shapes a bright future. Denis is not a face on a billboard, he is inclusive and possesses a level headed approach as our change manager.

Move forward and re-elect Denis.

Please vote.

David Nordel, Chief Master Sergeant (ret), USAF, MS, former 20th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant

Billings

