Letter to the editor: Denis Pitman is a man of integrity

I am writing this in reference to Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman. Why is it he gets short shrift on differing agendas? Denis is a loyal man of faith and integrity, devoted to his family and community. Denis has a voice in the political arena not propaganda jargon. He is honest and straightforward with only the best intentions for the best possible outcome that will ultimately behoove each and every citizen and resident. If Denis has in any way reneged on any of his promises I can assure every one that whatever it was, was not done with malicious intent. I ask, who can call the kettle black? He is an ordained minister who has performed many funerals. A man of God whom you can trust and take what he says at face value.

Denis has never set his sights on misleading his constituents. This is a small town with no room for dirty politics. Denis does not sweep issues under the rug either. I get so incensed that his fellow compatriots are so quick to judge Denis. He who is without sin cast the first stone. He does not embellish the truth. Denis is not partial, he stands on and by what he believes.

Lately, everything I have read has been to undermine him and rake him over the coals. He is not a puppet politician, you can take Denis at his word to the best of his ability. He has implemented many new ideas for the good of all people. Yes, I have disagreed on some of his opinions but for the most part he is an astute, savvy businessman. I support and believe in Denis wholeheartedly.

Jennie M. Bodine

Billings

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0