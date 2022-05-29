Letter to the editor: Denis Pitman is smart, forward thinking realist

I am new to Billings and after reading everything I could find online I sought a conversation with Denis Pitman and his thoughts regarding Billings and its future. I found him engaging, knowledgeable and savvy to the realities of politics, especially to the misinformation game played by radicals who hide agendas.

As a former deputy district attorney for 31 plus years I fully understand community crime issues, and so does Mr. Pitman. What was more refreshing is Mr. Pitman is a smart, forward thinking realist who actually cares about his neighbors, and the strength of Billings as a community. Billings is lucky to have such a fine local leader. It’s a yes for me, gratefully so.