Letter to the editor: Denise Baum is best person to represent HD47

Denise Baum has spent her 19-year career as a detective with the Billings Police Department. Now she wants to represent us in Helena in House District 47. She wants Billings to thrive so that her son can stay and raise his own family in our community one day.

Denise will keep our Billings tax dollars here so that our schools can meet the responsibility of ensuring that all children get a good education. Denise and her family are avid hunters and she will stop efforts to take away our freedom to use our public lands or sell them off to powerful special interests.

Her opponent supports efforts to restrict our freedom to access public lands. He would vote to strip funding away from public lands and allow them to be sold off and privatized, locking Montanans out. Denise Baum is the best person to represent us in HD 47.

Doug Robison

Billings