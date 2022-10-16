 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Denise Baum is best person to represent HD47

  • 0

Denise Baum has spent her 19-year career as a detective with the Billings Police Department. Now she wants to represent us in Helena in House District 47. She wants Billings to thrive so that her son can stay and raise his own family in our community one day.

Denise will keep our Billings tax dollars here so that our schools can meet the responsibility of ensuring that all children get a good education. Denise and her family are avid hunters and she will stop efforts to take away our freedom to use our public lands or sell them off to powerful special interests.

Her opponent supports efforts to restrict our freedom to access public lands. He would vote to strip funding away from public lands and allow them to be sold off and privatized, locking Montanans out. Denise Baum is the best person to represent us in HD 47.

Doug Robison

People are also reading…

Billings

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News