Letter to the editor: Denise Baum will fight for the Billings we love

Denise Baum has consistently fought to make Billings a safe place for kids to grow up. She worked as a detective for the Billings Police Department for 18 years, investigating criminals who sexually abused children and helping to put them behind bars.

If elected to House District 47, she'll continue to fight for the Billings we love. Denise knows that affordable housing is a major issue affecting our community, and will protect our freedom to make local housing decisions right here in Billings. She'll focus on making sure that families who have lived here for generations won't get priced out and forced to leave. Denise will also make sure that our tax dollars are kept here, giving us the ability to know that our children's educations are being funded responsibly.