Letter to the editor: Denise Joy will be good for Billings

I’m writing to offer my endorsement for the re-election of Denise Joy to the Billings City Council.

Denise is my chosen representative for Ward 3 where I own a home and work. Denise understands both the neighborhood and our city. She has far reaching ties to both. Her grandparents were founding members of the church on 2nd Street West and Alderson, her son attended Senior High, and she volunteers for several local organizations, including the High Plains Women’s Museum. Being the daughter of a police officer also gives her a unique and critical perspective on public safety.

For all of these reasons, I urge other Midtown, Ward 3 constituents to consider re-electing Denise Joy. In small races like this one, every single vote can make a difference.

Also, as a bonus, if you drop your ballot off at the courthouse, you get an “I voted” sticker. And to me, that’s worth the price of admission.

Joyce Bonvillain

Billings

