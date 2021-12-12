 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Derogatory road name should be changed

In the Dec. 6 Gazette, there was an article entitled, "2 derogatory place names still used in Flathead." It was about the use of the term “squaw” in place names in western Montana. Unfortunately, Yellowstone County also has a road called Squaw Creek Road in Huntley.

I believe this derogatory, racially charged name should have been changed long ago. It is within the county’s power to change the name of a county road. The county commissioners have been petitioned a number of times in the past but have not had the courage to do the right thing. Before Huntley Project was established, the Crow resided in that area. Why not find another name that honors the original inhabitants of the Huntley area?

Leo Hudetz

Former Yellowstone County Auditor

