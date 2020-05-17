Letter to the editor: Did Gianforte hunt illegally?

I believe hunters in Montana know that it is illegal to use an aircraft to hunt game animals. Actually it is also illegal to use an aircraft to locate such animals. I understand that Rep. Greg Gianforte talked about using a helicopter to hunt a moose. I believe this occurred in Montana last year. I invite Gianforte to explain to the citizens of Montana how he did that and still avoided breaking the law by doing it. Inquiring minds would like to know!