Letter to the editor: Did Gianforte hunt illegally?

I believe hunters in Montana know that it is illegal to use an aircraft to hunt game animals. Actually it is also illegal to use an aircraft to locate such animals. I understand that Rep. Greg Gianforte talked about using a helicopter to hunt a moose. I believe this occurred in Montana last year. I invite Gianforte to explain to the citizens of Montana how he did that and still avoided breaking the law by doing it. Inquiring minds would like to know!

Dr. W. David Herbert

Billings

