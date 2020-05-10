Letter to the editor: Did protesters talk to health care workers?

When President Trump found out that the Constitution gave the states, not the president, authority to begin opening businesses, he gave a three-step approach to how that would happen. Later either that night or next day, he tweeted "Liberate Virginia" "Liberate Michigan" and "Liberate Minnesota," all states with Democratic Governors.
His followers took this as a rallying order to rally against the stay-at-home orders for those three states and many others, including Montana. Watching them on TV, most of them did not wear masks nor keep six feet away from others. I cannot believe the message that sends to all the health care workers, the first responders, truck drivers and others who have put themselves in harm's way to make sure that those with the coronavirus get good care. When I see 40 refrigerator trucks in New York City with the bodies of those who have died, I wonder what their families think of those who demonstrate while they did not get a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones. Do these demonstrators even have any idea of what health care workers and others have done day after day to try to address this pandemic?
I am embarrassed by the president and his followers for their lack of care and compassion and their disregard for what will keep our country from having a resurgence of this virus with their actions.
Janet Hawk
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!