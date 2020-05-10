Letter to the editor: Did protesters talk to health care workers?

His followers took this as a rallying order to rally against the stay-at-home orders for those three states and many others, including Montana. Watching them on TV, most of them did not wear masks nor keep six feet away from others. I cannot believe the message that sends to all the health care workers, the first responders, truck drivers and others who have put themselves in harm's way to make sure that those with the coronavirus get good care. When I see 40 refrigerator trucks in New York City with the bodies of those who have died, I wonder what their families think of those who demonstrate while they did not get a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones. Do these demonstrators even have any idea of what health care workers and others have done day after day to try to address this pandemic?