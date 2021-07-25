Letter to the editor: Did you think we wouldn't notice, Robert Saunders?

I recently received a copy of Billings Lifestyle magazine in my mailbox. Lifestyle Magazine was recently acquired by Robert Saunders who also writes much of the content. I was confused to find an elaborate 4-page photo spread of the magazine's 2020 New Year's Eve launch party in the August edition. Why wait so long to post the photos? And then I understood. The photos are filled with a mass of unmasked people crammed together eating, talking and dancing. One might be forgiven if one forgot what was happening on December 31, 2020.

Times have changed. But back then case numbers were high, hospitals were full to bursting, our neighbors were dying every day and no one was vaccinated. At the time of the party, our government had limited indoor gatherings to 25 people and made masks a requirement. And in the middle of it all, Robert Saunders throws a giant indoor party with nary a mask in sight. Many local companies support Mr. Saunders and his magazine through advertising. I encourage anyone reading this to find a copy of Billings Lifestyle and give the advertisers a call to ask if they will continue supporting a company and a person who so wantonly disregards the law of the land and the law of love for one's neighbor. Romans 13:1-2 says: "Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God.