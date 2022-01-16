Letter to the editor: Did your vote count?

The Yellowstone County Commissioners decided that your vote to approve the legalization of marijuana did not count. So they are putting it on the ballot again. I ran against John Ostlund in the last election and lost. I want a new election because I do not think the voters knew what they wanted, and I do not like the outcome.

Taxpayers have to pay for this new ballot election, and I think the costs should come out of the salaries of Ostlund, Denis Pitman and Don Jones. Then maybe these self-righteous individuals would think twice about fair elections. We are at a crossroads in this country, and the Republicans are screaming about the liberal Democrats de-funding the police. But it was OK for these same Republicans to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 and beat and assault the police.

I was born and raised in Montana and can't believe Montana elected Matt Rosendale who is considered a complete joke in Washington. Then we have Attorney General Austin Knudsen who joined in lawsuits to challenge a fair and free election and has also challenged vaccines and masking recommendations, both of which are proven to save lives.