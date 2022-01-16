Letter to the editor: Did your vote count?

The Yellowstone County Commissioners decided that your vote to approve the legalization of marijuana did not count. So they are putting it on the ballot again. I ran against John Ostlund in the last election and lost. I want a new election because I do not think the voters knew what they wanted, and I do not like the outcome.
Taxpayers have to pay for this new ballot election, and I think the costs should come out of the salaries of Ostlund, Denis Pitman and Don Jones. Then maybe these self-righteous individuals would think twice about fair elections. We are at a crossroads in this country, and the Republicans are screaming about the liberal Democrats de-funding the police. But it was OK for these same Republicans to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 and beat and assault the police.
I was born and raised in Montana and can't believe Montana elected Matt Rosendale who is considered a complete joke in Washington. Then we have Attorney General Austin Knudsen who joined in lawsuits to challenge a fair and free election and has also challenged vaccines and masking recommendations, both of which are proven to save lives.
We Montanans are supposed to look out for our fellow man, but the Republican Party keeps spreading lies and deception. I ran as a Democrat but do not agree with their entire agenda. It is time for a third party to represent all the people. We must resolve serious issues in this country, i.e., free and fair elections, climate change, clean energy, income equality, preserving our natural lands and habitat, and, finally, treating all people equal.