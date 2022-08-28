Letter to the editor: Disappointed in MontanaFair

So we did the fair and I was appalled that they let a vape place set up there. Now our county fair promotes vaping (smoking). Guess someone made a bad decision. The vape booth was in a prime spot.

No bus to ride from on top parking lots down to the fair gates. Older people come during the day and no bus. I believe the Yellowstone County commissioners have forgotten this a county fair, not the Metra’s but for 4-H and farmer events.

Anything extra is a plus, but Commissioner Denis Pitman and his sidekick bully will do anything to get what they want. Poor job on their greedy mission to fill their pockets. I also believe we need a Yellowstone County audit of the books from 2020 until now 2022. I only tried to support local and 4-H booths. Sad, very sad, how a fun county fair lost its meaning. And the local stadium for dancers and bands out in the sun. Hot chairs, no shade. Who’s stupid idea was that to move it out there?