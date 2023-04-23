I received my Billings School District 2 high school trustee election ballot last week. I was disappointed that we only had two people on the ballot — one who is a radical pro-choice liberal who yells at people from a bullhorn, and one who openly confesses that her "heart is in the South."
If you have a political agenda, please don't run. Likewise, if your heart isn't in Montana, I suggest you move back South. We need thoughtful, open-minded people whose heart is committed to our schools.
Robert Taylor
Billings