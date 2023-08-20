Went to the Blue Angels air show last weekend. The show was fantastic. The Blue Angels put on a great demonstration of our Navy’s power and ability to take on the challenges our country faces in today’s world. Being a veteran myself, hearing the sound of the jet engines and feeling the roar of the afterburners, is the sound of victory. It makes you proud to be an American.

There was only one issue I have with the show. The official licensed by the U.S. Navy swag. When I got home and looked at the hoodie I purchased, it was made in China. The T-shirt was made in Nicaragua. All I can say it makes you wonder about the state our country is really in.