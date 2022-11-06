Letter to the editor: Disaster will result if GOP takes Congress

Most Republicans don’t know that inflation is in every country in the world. It was caused by the pandemic and the Russian war. In the U.S. it is dropping.

Congressional Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is paid for by taxing the wealthy and corporations. It includes a raise in Social Security checks, and lower Medicare premiums beginning next year. Everyone knows that people in other countries pay much less for prescription drugs than the U.S. That is because their governments negotiate with drug companies. The IRA allows America to do the same, and will save Medicare $287 billion over 10 years. The Act also caps insulin at $35 a month, and prescription drugs at $2K a year for seniors on Medicare.

Republicans have vowed to shut down the government if they take Congress, unless President Biden reverses all of this, and more. It would be a disaster for the country. The record deficit has already been reduced by $1.3 trillion in two years. The GOP also plans to raise the age for retirement and Medicare, raise taxes on the poor, and ban contraception and abortion nationwide. Vote wisely.

Carole Moxey

Cody, Wyo.