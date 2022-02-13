Letter to the editor: Discouraged by RNC's censure

The Republican National Committee has left me as discouraged as I've ever been regarding the state of our union because of their censorship of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

This letter is an appeal to all of us U.S. citizens to think about a change in our political perspectives. Consider Cheney and Kinzinger who agreed to sit on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot. These two respected Republicans have been willing to put their political careers on the line to ensure that those rioters, participating in violent actions against our democracy, are vetted and held responsible. Cheney and Kinzinger are a leavening force for the makeup of the committee, providing political legitimacy to the committees’ process and ultimate findings.

However, the RNC censured both members stating that Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Please take a few minutes and watch the storming of the Capitol and related events and then make an honest, citizen-driven assessment as to whether the RNC’s statement of censorship is a legitimate action or something more insidious and undemocratic.

For over 240 years, millions of Americans have sacrificed their lives for our democracy. There are legitimate enemies outside of our country; we cannot be our own enemy or our democracy will not stand.

What would it take for each of us to do something which will benefit the ones you love and future generations of American citizens?

Michael McKenna

Bozeman

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0